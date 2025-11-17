Live Updates

Capillary Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 32% so far — Check GMP, subscription and other details

Capillary Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Capillary Technologies IPO GMP has nosedived, but still signals 4% listing gains. The issue was booked 28% at the end of the first day of bidding process.

Saloni Goel
Updated17 Nov 2025, 10:39:40 AM IST
Capillary Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 28% so far — Check GMP, subscription and other details
Capillary Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 28% so far — Check GMP, subscription and other details(Pixabay)

Capillary Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: The IPO of SaaS provider Capillary Technologies India entered its second day of the bidding process on Monday.

Prior to the opening, the company had raised 394 crore from anchor investors.

The 877.5-crore IPO, priced in the range of 549–577 per share, will close on November 18. At the top end of the price band, the issue size totals 877.5 crore. The offer includes a fresh issue worth 345 crore and an offer for sale of 92,28,796 shares.

Capillary Technologies provides AI-driven, cloud-native SaaS solutions focused on consumer and channel-partner loyalty for enterprise clients worldwide. The company reported 359.21 crore in consolidated revenue for the six months ended September 2025, compared with 598.25 crore in FY25.

Capillary Technologies IPO GMP

Capillary Technologies IPO GMP today is 23. This means Capillary Technologies shares are trading 23 above the issue price of 577. At the prevailing GMP, Capillary Technologies IPO listing price could be 600, up 3.99%.

The shares are proposed to list on the BSE and NSE. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the issue.

Follow updates here:
17 Nov 2025, 10:39:34 AM IST

Capillary Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: IPO objective

  • Funding cloud infrastructure cost
  • Investment in research, designing and development of products and platform
  • Investment in purchase of computer systems for business
  • Funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes
17 Nov 2025, 10:29:07 AM IST

Capillary Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Arihant Capital recommends ‘Neutral’ rating to IPO — Read why

Capillary Technologies’ IPO is coming at a time when digital transformation and AI-driven customer engagement spending are accelerating across consumer brands, BFSI, and retail globally. Capillary holds a strong position in loyalty management and customer data platforms, with a sticky enterprise client base and long-term SaaS contracts contributing to predictable recurring revenues.

Backed by marquee investors and an expanding overseas revenue mix (notably in the U.S. market), the company has demonstrated improving operating leverage, reflected in declining losses and better unit economics. Key factors to monitor include customer concentration risk, continued investments in product innovation, and execution in new geographies.

However, the company’s proven technology stack, scalable SaaS model, and improving profitability outlook make it a compelling long-term play in the enterprise CX automation space. At the upper band of INR 577, the issue is valued at a Price-to-Sales ratio of 7.48x. We are recommending a “Neutral” rating for this issue.

17 Nov 2025, 10:16:51 AM IST

Capillary Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 28% at the end of first day

The IPO of SaaS provider Capillary Technologies India was subscribed 28% on its opening day on Friday. According to NSE data, the issue received 23,67,900 bids against the 83,83,430 shares on offer. Investor response was mixed across categories: the QIB portion was subscribed 29%, NIIs 28%, and the retail quota 26%.

17 Nov 2025, 10:12:06 AM IST

Capillary Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: GMP signals 4% listing pop

Capillary Technologies’ IPO is currently showing a GMP of 23, as of November 17, 2025. Based on the upper end the price band at 577, the IPO’s estimated listing price is around 600 (issue price + GMP). This translates to an expected listing gain of approximately 3.99% per share.

IPOGrey MarketIPO Listing
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOCapillary Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 32% so far — Check GMP, subscription and other details
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.