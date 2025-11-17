Capillary Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 35% so far — Check GMP, subscription and other details

Capillary Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: The IPO of SaaS provider Capillary Technologies India entered its second day of the bidding process on Monday.

Prior to the opening, the company had raised ₹394 crore from anchor investors.

The ₹877.5-crore IPO, priced in the range of ₹549–577 per share, will close on November 18. At the top end of the price band, the issue size totals ₹877.5 crore. The offer includes a fresh issue worth ₹345 crore and an offer for sale of 92,28,796 shares.

Capillary Technologies provides AI-driven, cloud-native SaaS solutions focused on consumer and channel-partner loyalty for enterprise clients worldwide. The company reported ₹359.21 crore in consolidated revenue for the six months ended September 2025, compared with ₹598.25 crore in FY25.

Capillary Technologies IPO GMP

Capillary Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹23. This means Capillary Technologies shares are trading ₹23 above the issue price of ₹577. At the prevailing GMP, Capillary Technologies IPO listing price could be ₹600, up 3.99%.

The shares are proposed to list on the BSE and NSE. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the issue.