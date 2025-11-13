Capillary Technologies IPO: GMP, dates, price band, other key details in 10 points

Capillary Technologies IPO: Software company Capillary Technologies India is opening its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on Friday, November 14, at a time when secondary market sentiment is improving on the back of expectations of earnings growth and progress on an India-US trade deal.

Meanwhile, grey market sources suggest that investors are not upbeat about the mainboard IPO as the last grey market premium (GMP) of Capillary Technologies shares was nil.

Capillary Technologies IPO GMP According to grey market sources, Capillary Technologies' IPO GMP on November 13 was nil. This indicates the issue may be listed at par with the issue price.

Capillary Technologies IPO key details 1. Capillary Technologies IPO price band: The mainboard IPO's price band has been fixed in the range of ₹549 to ₹577 per equity share.

2. Capillary Technologies IPO date: The IPO is opening for subscription on Friday, November 14, and will conclude on Tuesday, November 18.

3. Capillary Technologies IPO size: The ₹877.50 crore book build issue combines a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares to raise ₹345 crores and offer for sale (OFS) of 92.3 lakh shares for ₹532.50 crore.

4. Capillary Technologies IPO reservation: As much as 75 per cent of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 10 per cent of the net issue is reserved for retail investors. The remaining 15 per cent is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

5. Capillary Technologies IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 25 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at ₹577, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,425. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 for ₹1,87,525.

6. Capillary Technologies IPO book-running lead managers and registrar: JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are the book-running lead managers of the Capillary Technologies IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

7. Capillary Technologies IPO allotment date and listing date: As the IPO is closing on Tuesday, November 18, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on the next business day, Wednesday, November 19. Successful bidders can get the shares on Thursday, November 20, and those who fail to get the allotment will get the refunds on the same day. Capillary Technologies IPO will list on the BSE and the NSE on Friday, November 21.

8. Capillary Technologies IPO objects: The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares for: (i) funding its cloud infrastructure cost, (ii) the investment in research, designing and development of its products and platform, (iii) the investment in purchase of computer systems for its business, and (iv) funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

9. Capillary Technologies business overview: As per the RHP, Capillary Technologies is a software product company offering artificial intelligence (AI)-based cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions primarily to enterprise customers globally.

10. Capillary Technologies' financial performance: The company suffered a loss of ₹88.56 crore in FY23, which declined to ₹68.35 crore in FY24. In FY25, the company earned a profit of ₹14.15 crore.

Total income for FY23 was ₹266.25 crore, rising to ₹535.44 crore in FY24 and ₹611.87 crore in FY25.

