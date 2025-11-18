Capillary Technologies IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue subscribed 52% so far; Here's GMP, subscription status, other details

Live Updates

Capillary Technologies IPO Day 3

Capillary Technologies IPO Day 3 LIVE: The mainboard issue has so far been subscribed over 52% on the second day of bidding.

Vaamanaa Sethi
18 Nov 2025
Before the IPO opened, the company secured 394 crore from anchor investors.

The total size of the IPO is 877.5 crore, with a price band of 549–577 per share. The issue, which closes on November 18, comprises a fresh issue of 345 crore and an offer for sale of 92,28,796 shares. At the upper end of the price range, the total issue value amounts to 877.5 crore.

Capillary Technologies offers AI-powered, cloud-based SaaS solutions centered on loyalty programs for consumers and channel partners across global enterprises. The company recorded consolidated revenues of 359.21 crore for the first half of FY26, compared to 598.25 crore in FY25.

Capillary Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Key risks of the IPO

  • Heavy dependence on a few large enterprise clients for major revenue share.
  • Rapidly evolving technology landscape may require continuous innovation.
  • Exposure to data privacy, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance risks.
  • Intense competition from global SaaS and customer engagement platforms.
  • Foreign currency and geopolitical exposure from significant overseas operations.
Capillary Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 52%

Capillary Technologies India IPO was subscribed 52% on the second day of the bidding process on Monday. Here's how different quotas were booked:

QIB: 31%

NII: 56%

Retail: 1.05x

Employee: 1.93x

