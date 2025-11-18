Capillary Technologies IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue subscribed 52% so far; Here's GMP, subscription status, other details

Capillary Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: The Capillary Technologies IPO will end for susbcription today, Tuesday, November 18.

Before the IPO opened, the company secured ₹394 crore from anchor investors.

The total size of the IPO is ₹877.5 crore, with a price band of ₹549–577 per share. The issue, which closes on November 18, comprises a fresh issue of ₹345 crore and an offer for sale of 92,28,796 shares. At the upper end of the price range, the total issue value amounts to ₹877.5 crore.

Capillary Technologies offers AI-powered, cloud-based SaaS solutions centered on loyalty programs for consumers and channel partners across global enterprises. The company recorded consolidated revenues of ₹359.21 crore for the first half of FY26, compared to ₹598.25 crore in FY25.