Capillary Technologies IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares in Indian stock market

Capillary Technologies IPO Listing: Capillary Technologies India shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand. Capillary Technologies IPO listing date is today, 21 November 2025.

The IPO of the SaaS company was open from November 14 to 18, while the IPO allotment date was November 19. Capillary Technologies IPO listing date is November 21, Friday, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, November 21, 2025, the equity shares of Capillary Technologies India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Friday, November 21, 2025, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of Capillary Technologies IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what Capillary Technologies IPO GMP today signals:

Capillary Technologies IPO GMP Today Capillary Technologies shares are commanding a strong premium in the grey market. According to websites tracking the grey market, Capillary Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹58 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Capillary Technologies shares are trading higher by ₹58 apiece than their issue price.

Capillary Technologies IPO Listing Price Capillary Technologies IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹635 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 10% to the IPO price of ₹577 per share.

Analysts also expect Capillary Technologies shares to list at a decent premium in the Indian stock market today.

Capillary Technologies IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on Friday, November 14, and closed on Tuesday, November 18, while the IPO allotment date was November 19, Wednesday. Capillary Technologies IPO listing date is November 21, Friday, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Capillary Technologies IPO price band was set at ₹549 to ₹577 per share. The company raised ₹877.50 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 59.79 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹345 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 92.28 lakh shares worth ₹532.50 crore.

Capillary Technologies IPO was subscribed 52.95 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 15.82 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 69.84 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 57.27 times subscription.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Capillary Technologies IPO registrar.

Capillary Technologies IPO listing date is November 21, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.