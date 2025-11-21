Capillary Technologies Share Price LIVE: GMP, experts hint decent debut of shares in Indian stock market

Capillary Technologies Share Price LIVE: Shares of Capillary Technologies India will make its debut in the Indian stock market today.

Capillary Technologies listing date will be scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Friday, November 21). Capillary Technologies share price was part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice.

Experts predicted that the Capillary Technologies IPO expected listing price is likely to see decent gains compared to its issue price. Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status was finalised on Wednesday, November 19.

Capillary Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹53. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Capillary Technologies share price was indicated at ₹630 apiece, which is 9.19% higher than the IPO price of ₹577.

Capillary Technologies IPO opened for subscription on Friday, November 14 and closed on Tuesday, November 18. Capillary Technologies IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 52.95 times, as per BSE data. Capillary Technologies IPO price band was set at ₹549 to ₹577 per share for its IPO.

Capillary Technologies India provides cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and solutions powered by artificial intelligence, primarily targeting enterprise clients worldwide to foster loyalty among their consumers and channel partners.

(Stay tuned for more updates)