Capillary Technologies Share Price LIVE: GMP, experts hint decent debut of shares in Indian stock market

  • Capillary Technologies Share Price LIVE: Capillary Technologies IPO listing date is November 21, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Ahead of the share debut, Capillary Technologies IPO GMP today signals strong listing of shares.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated21 Nov 2025, 09:08:04 AM IST
Capillary Technologies Share Price LIVE: Shares of Capillary Technologies India will make its debut in the Indian stock market today.

Capillary Technologies listing date will be scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Friday, November 21). Capillary Technologies share price was part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice.

Experts predicted that the Capillary Technologies IPO expected listing price is likely to see decent gains compared to its issue price. Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status was finalised on Wednesday, November 19.

Capillary Technologies IPO GMP today is 53. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Capillary Technologies share price was indicated at 630 apiece, which is 9.19% higher than the IPO price of 577.

Capillary Technologies IPO opened for subscription on Friday, November 14 and closed on Tuesday, November 18. Capillary Technologies IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 52.95 times, as per BSE data. Capillary Technologies IPO price band was set at 549 to 577 per share for its IPO.

Capillary Technologies India provides cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and solutions powered by artificial intelligence, primarily targeting enterprise clients worldwide to foster loyalty among their consumers and channel partners.

(Stay tuned for more updates)

Follow updates here:
21 Nov 2025, 09:08:04 AM IST

Capillary Technologies Share Price LIVE: IPO subscription

Capillary Technologies Share Price LIVE: The initial public offering of Capillary Technologies India Ltd was subscribed 52.95 times on the last day of bidding on Tuesday. The 877.5 crore IPO garnered bids for 44,38,95,650 shares compared to the 83,83,430 shares available, according to information from the BSE.

In terms of investor categories, the segment for non-institutional investors recorded a subscription rate of 69.84 times, while the allocation for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 57.27 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category experienced a subscription rate of 15.82 times.

21 Nov 2025, 09:05:30 AM IST

Capillary Technologies Share Price LIVE: Here's what GMP hints today

According to the grey market activities from the past 13 sessions, today's IPO GMP is on an upward trend and is anticipated to have a strong listing. The lowest GMP recorded is 0.00, while the highest GMP stands at 62, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

