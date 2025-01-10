Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gawar Construction-sponsored infrastructure investment trust Capital Infra Trust InvIT ended on December 9. As the bidding period has closed, investors now focus on Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO allotment date.

The public issue was open from January 7 to 9. Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO allotment date is expected to be today, January 10. As soon as the Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO allotment status is finalised, the company will credit the units into the demat accounts of eligible allottees on January 13 and initiate refunds on the same day.

Investors can check Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO allotment status online on BSE and NSE websites as well as the official portal of IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO registrar.

In order to do Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO allotment status check online, investors must follow a few steps mentioned below.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Choose ‘Capital Infra Trust Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 3] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 4] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Capital Infra Trust Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO Details Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO opened for subscription on January 7 and closed on January 9. Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO allotment date is likely today, January 10, and the IPO listing date is January 14. The units of Capital Infra Trust InvIT will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO price band was set at ₹99 to ₹100 per share. The company raised ₹1,578 crore from the book-built issue of which was a combination of fresh issue of 10.77 crore units worth ₹1,077 crore and offer for sale of 5.01 crore units aggregating to ₹501 crore.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO was subscribed 2.80 times in total as the issue received bids for 24.71 crore units against 8.83 crore units on offer, as per NSE data.