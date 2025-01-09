The initial public offering (IPO) of Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), is set to close today (Thursday, January 9) with a price range of ₹99-100 per unit. Sponsored by Gawar Construction, Capital Infra Trust has raised ₹703 crore from anchor investors. The IPO, which commenced on Tuesday, January 7, has designated approximately 75% of the issue for proportional allocation to institutional investors, while 25% is reserved for non-institutional investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The public offering of Capital Infra Trust (previously known as National Infrastructure Trust) marks the inaugural InvIT IPO of 2025. The sponsor, Gawar Construction, specializes in road and highway construction projects across 19 states in India for multiple government and semi-government organizations, as well as statutory bodies, including the NHAI, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority, and the Central Public Works Department.

Founded in September 2023, Capital Infra Trust was created to engage in operations as an InvIT and make investments in accordance with Sebi's InvIT regulations. The company's units will be traded on both the BSE and NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO Subscription Status The initial public offering of Capital Infra Trust InvIT, saw a subscription rate of 78 percent by Wednesday, the second day of the bidding process. The offering received bids for 6,85,74,750 units out of the 8,83,83,750 units available, according to data from the stock exchanges. The portion allocated for other investors was 1.67 times subscribed, while the institutional investors' segment garnered only a 4 percent subscription.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO received 39 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Tuesday.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO Review Adroit Financial Services Private Ltd As per the brokerage, the Trust is initiating its IPO with a total value of ₹1,578 crore, which comprises fresh units amounting to ₹1,077 crore and an OFS totaling ₹501 crore. The price range has been established between ₹99 and ₹100 per unit. The capital raised will be utilized to pay off external debts and unsecured loans, thereby improving project funding capabilities. In light of the positive growth in India's infrastructure, especially in roads and highways, the brokerage advises to “SUBSCRIBE" to the offering.

Canara Bank Securities Ltd As per the brokerage's analysis, the positive growth trajectory of India's road infrastructure, supported by increased government investment and public-private partnerships (PPP), indicates ongoing sector expansion. Garwar Developer's strong project lineup and established track record further strengthen the value proposition of the InvIT.

However, there are risks to consider, such as potential asset overvaluation, delays in receiving annuity payments, increasing interest rates, and operational hurdles. The InvIT's consistent income and significant growth prospects make it appealing to long-term institutional investors. Investors should keep a close eye on asset valuations, changes in interest rates, and any delays in government payments.

In summary, this model offers a compelling investment opportunity within India's infrastructure space. The brokerage advises subscribing for the long term for investors willing to take on risks, especially in light of the lack of Net Asset Value (NAV) for evaluating the company's valuation.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO Details The company's IPO consists of an OFS of units worth up to ₹501 crore by sponsor selling unitholder Gawar Construction Ltd., as well as a new issue of units totaling up to ₹1,077 crore. The total amount now stands at ₹1,578 crore.

Its prospectus states that the project SPVs will receive loans from the proceeds of the new issue in order to pay off external borrowings.

The money will also be used to provide loans to project SPVs so they can pay back the sponsor's unsecured loans.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO GMP today Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹100 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

Considering the grey market activities of the past nine sessions, there is no significant change in the IPO GMP trend observed today. Experts from investorgain.com anticipate this trend will continue until the listing day.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

