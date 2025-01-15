Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO Listing: The units of Capital Infra Trust InvIT are set to be listed on stock exchanges today. The initial public offering (IPO) of Capital Infra Trust InvIT received decent demand from investors and the shares will be listed today.

The public issue of the infrastructure investment trust was open for subscription from January 7 to 9 and the Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO listing date is today, January 15.

The units of Capital Infra Trust InvIT will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Ahead of the share listing, let us check what Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO grey market premium (GMP) today signals.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO GMP Today Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO GMP today ahead of the listing is ₹0 per share, according to stock market observers. This shows that the company’s shares have no GMP today in the grey market.

As per analysts, the units of InvIT are not actively traded in the grey market like shares of any other companies. InvITs, or Infrastructure Investment Trusts, are investment vehicles that pool funds from investors to own, operate, and manage income-generating infrastructure assets.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO listing could happen at a premium to the issue price of ₹99-100 apiece, analysts said.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO Details The bidding for Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO commenced for subscription on January 7 and concluded on January 9. The IPO allotment was finalised on January 10, and the Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO listing date is today, January 14. The units of Capital Infra Trust InvIT will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO price band was set at ₹99 to ₹100 per share. The company raised ₹1,578 crore from the book-built issue of which was a combination of fresh issue of 10.77 crore units worth ₹1,077 crore and offer for sale of 5.01 crore units aggregating to ₹501 crore.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO was subscribed 2.80 times in total as the issue received bids for 24.71 crore units against 8.83 crore units on offer, as per NSE data.

SBI Capital Markets, HDFC Bank are the book running lead managers of the Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.