Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Friday, January 17). Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO allotment was finalised on Tuesday, January 14. For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts has taken place today, Thursday, January 16. The process of refunding those who have not yet received their shares will likewise be finished today. InvIT implements a T+7 settlement procedure.

The initial public offering of Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), was subscribed 2.80 times on the final day of bidding, which occurred on Thursday, January 9. The portion allocated for other investors saw a subscription rate of 5.08 times, while the portion for institutional investors attracted a subscription of 93 percent. Sponsored by Gawar Construction, Capital Infra Trust has raised ₹703 crore from anchor investors. The price band for the issue is set at ₹99-100 per unit.

Gawar Construction, the sponsor, develops road and highway projects in 19 Indian states for a range of governmental and semi-governmental organizations, such as the Central Public Works Department, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the NHAI.

In September 2023, Capital Infra Trust was founded with the purpose of operating as an InvIT and making investments in compliance with Sebi's InvIT laws.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO GMP today Let's check what does Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹100 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | Capital Infra Trust IPO listing tomorrow:Here’s what GMP signal ahead of listing

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO details The company's initial public offering includes a new issuance of units amounting to ₹1,077 crore, alongside a sale of units worth up to ₹501 crore by the selling unitholder, Gawar Construction Ltd. This totals the overall offering to ₹1,578 crore.

The public offering for Capital Infra Trust, formerly known as National Infrastructure Trust, represents the first InvIT IPO of 2025. According to its prospectus, the proceeds from the new issuance will be used to provide loans to the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) of the project for settling external debts. Furthermore, the funds will be allocated to offer loans to project SPVs for repaying unsecured loans from the sponsor.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd act as the lead managers for the Capital Infra Trust InvIT, while Kfin Technologies Ltd serves as the registrar for this offering.

Also Read | Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO allotment date in focus. Steps to check status