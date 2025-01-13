Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday, January 14). Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, January 10. For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will occur today, Monday, January 13. The process of refunding those who have not yet received their shares will likewise be finished today.

The initial public offering of Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), was subscribed 2.80 times on the final day of bidding, which occurred on Thursday, January 9. The portion allocated for other investors saw a subscription rate of 5.08 times, while the portion for institutional investors attracted a subscription of 93 percent. Sponsored by Gawar Construction, Capital Infra Trust has raised ₹703 crore from anchor investors. The price band for the issue is set at ₹99-100 per unit.

The sponsor, Gawar Construction, undertakes the development of road and highway initiatives across 19 Indian states for a variety of government and semi-government entities, including the NHAI, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority, and the Central Public Works Department.

Founded in September 2023, Capital Infra Trust was established to function as an InvIT and to make investments in accordance with Sebi's InvIT regulations.

The company's units are set to be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO GMP today Let's check what does Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹100 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO details The company's initial public offering consists of a new issuance of units worth up to ₹1,077 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of units valued at up to ₹501 crore by the sponsor's selling unitholder, Gawar Construction Ltd. This brings the overall size to ₹1,578 crore.

The public offering of Capital Infra Trust, previously known as National Infrastructure Trust, has marked the first InvIT IPO of 2025. As stated in its prospectus, the funds raised from the new issue will be allocated to provide loans to the project's special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to settle external borrowings. Additionally, the money will be utilized to extend loans to project SPVs for the repayment of unsecured loans from the sponsor.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd serve as the primary book-running lead managers for the Capital Infra Trust Invit, whereas Kfin Technologies Ltd functions as the registrar for this issuance.