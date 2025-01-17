Capital Infra Trust Invit makes a flat debut, lists at ₹99 per unit

Capital Infra Trust Invit IPO listing: Capital Infra Trust Invit made a flat debut on stock exchanges as the units got listed at ₹99 apiece, on the NSE and BSE.

The price band for the issue was set at ₹99-100 per unit. Sponsored by Gawar Construction, Capital Infra Trust raised ₹703 crore from anchor investors.

The initial public offering of Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), was subscribed 2.80 times on the final day of bidding, which occurred on Thursday, January 9. The portion allocated for other investors saw a subscription rate of 5.08 times, while the portion for institutional investors attracted a subscription of 93 percent.

Gawar Construction, the sponsor, engages in the development of road and highway projects across 19 Indian states for various governmental and semi-governmental organizations, including the Central Public Works Department, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the NHAI.

In September 2023, Capital Infra Trust was established with the aim of functioning as an InvIT and making investments in accordance with Sebi's InvIT regulations.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO details The company's initial public offering includes a new issuance of units amounting to ₹1,077 crore, alongside a sale of units worth up to ₹501 crore by the selling unitholder, Gawar Construction Ltd. This totals the overall offering to ₹1,578 crore.

The initial public offering for Capital Infra Trust, which was previously named National Infrastructure Trust, marks the first InvIT IPO of 2025. As stated in its prospectus, the funds raised from this new issuance will be utilized to extend loans to the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) of the project for the purpose of settling external debts. In addition, the proceeds will be directed to provide loans to project SPVs for the repayment of unsecured loans taken from the sponsor.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd are serving as the lead managers for the Capital Infra Trust InvIT, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is acting as the registrar for this offering.

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO GMP today Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹100 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

