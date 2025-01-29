Markets
SME IPOs: Two recent listing signal a quality shift—for the better
Dev Chandrasekhar 4 min read 29 Jan 2025, 12:38 PM IST
Summary
- The first-of-its-kind involvement by a mutual fund makes the two SME IPOs different and interesting.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Capital Numbers Infotech Ltd, a Kolkata-based software development company, was listed on 27 January. Its shares debuted at ₹274 on the BSE SME platform, a 4.2% premium over the issue price ₹263.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less