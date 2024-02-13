Capital SFB IPO to debut on the bourses tomorrow; here's what GMP indicates ahead of listing
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO listing date is set for Wednesday, February 14. IPO share allotment was finalised on Tuesday, February 13. Capital Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today indicates no premium or discount in the grey market. The IPO price band is set at ₹445–468 per equity share.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO listing date has been fixed for Wednesday, February 14. Capital Small Finance Bank IPO share allotment was finalised today (Tuesday, February 13). Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment process began on Monday, February 12. Capital Small Finance Bank IPO received decent responses from both retail and non-institutional investors. On day 3, Capital SFB IPO subscription status was 4 times, as per data available on BSE.
