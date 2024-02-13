Capital Small Finance Bank IPO listing date has been fixed for Wednesday, February 14. Capital Small Finance Bank IPO share allotment was finalised today (Tuesday, February 13). Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment process began on Monday, February 12. Capital Small Finance Bank IPO received decent responses from both retail and non-institutional investors. On day 3, Capital SFB IPO subscription status was 4 times, as per data available on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initiation of the refund process has commenced today (Tuesday, February 13) for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Let's check what does Capital Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Capital Small Finance IPO GMP today, or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹468 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based on the last 13 sessions of grey market activity, today IPO GMP points downward and expects to drop more, as per analysts at investorgain.com. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹50.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO details Capital SFB IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 7 and closed on Friday, February 9. Capital Small Finance IPO price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹445–468 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each.

The Capital Small Finance IPO, which is worth ₹523 crore, consists of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹450 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1,561,329 equity shares aggregating to ₹73.07 crore.

Navneet Kaur Samra, Surinder Kaur Samra, Dinesh Gupta, Sarvjit Singh Samra, and Amarjit Singh Samra are the promoters of the bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Capital SFB IPO's book running lead managers are Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd (formerly Idfc Securities Ltd), and Equirus Capital Private Limited. The issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

