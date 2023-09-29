Capital Small Finance Bank, CJ Darcl Logistics file draft IPO papers with SEBI

IPO Watch: Capital Small Finance Bank, and CJ Darcl Logistics have filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).

Capital Small Finance Bank intends to raise money through an IPO by issuing equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, consisting of a fresh issue of equity shares with an aggregate price of ₹450 and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2,412,685 equity shares.

The Oman India Joint Investment Fund II, up to 836,728 equity shares, PI Ventures LLP, up to 337,396 equity shares, Amicus Capital Private Equity I LLP, up to 604,614 equity shares, Amicus Capital Partners India Fund I, up to 70,178 equity shares, and other parties listed in DRHP, up to 563,769 equity shares make up the OFS up to 2,412,685 equity shares.

In order to meet its future capital needs, the bank plans to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to increase its Tier-I capital base. Additionally, the funds from the fresh issue will be used to pay for the costs associated with the offer.

The issue's book running lead managers are Equirus Capital Private Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.

It is proposed that the equity shares offered through the Red Herring Prospectus will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd, diversified logistics company in India, intends to raise funds by selling equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 apiece. The offer consists of a fresh equity share issue worth up to ₹340 crore and a selling shareholder's offer to sell up to 5,431,071 equity shares.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issuance for the following: repayment or payback, in all or in part, of some outstanding borrowings obtained by the company; financing capital expenditure requirements of the company towards purchase of EVs; and general corporate objectives.

The OFS is made up of up to 369,000 equity shares from Krishan Kumar Agarwal, up to 203,502 equity shares from Roshan Lal Agarwal, and up to 230,897 equity shares from Narender Kumar Agarwal, as per DRHP.

Additionally, there are up to 578,000 equity shares from Vineet Agarwal, up to 529,279 equity shares from Sushma Agarwal, up to 447,489 equity shares from Puneet Agarwal, up to 446,285 equity shares by Samiha Agarwal, up to 425,129 equity shares by Nitesh Agarwal, up to 336,535 equity shares by Darshan Kumar & Sons(HUF) and up to 289,574 equity shares by Tek Chand Agarwal (HUF).

The issue's book running lead managers are ICICI Securities Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, and Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd.

