Capital Small Finance Bank, CJ Darcl Logistics file draft IPO papers with SEBI
Capital Small Finance Bank and CJ Darcl Logistics file draft prospectus for IPOs with SEBI.
IPO Watch: Capital Small Finance Bank, and CJ Darcl Logistics have filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).
