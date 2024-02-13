Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment to be finalised soon; GMP, steps to check Capital SFB IPO allotment status
The Capital Small Finance Bank IPO share allotment to be finalised soon. Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date: The Capital Small Finance Bank Limited IPO share allotment to be finalised soon. The share allotment process began on Monday, February 12. The investors who applied for the issue can check Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Capital SFB IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 7, and closed on Friday, February 9. On day 3, Capital Small Finance Bank IPO subscription status was 4 times. The Capital Small Finance Bank IPO garnered interest from both retail and non-institutional investors (NII).
