Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date: The Capital Small Finance Bank Limited IPO share allotment to be finalised soon. The share allotment process began on Monday, February 12. The investors who applied for the issue can check Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Capital SFB IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 7, and closed on Friday, February 9. On day 3, Capital Small Finance Bank IPO subscription status was 4 times. The Capital Small Finance Bank IPO garnered interest from both retail and non-institutional investors (NII). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The initiation of the refund process will start today (Tuesday, February 13), for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts today itself.

The Capital SFB listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, February 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you applied for the shares, here's how one could do a Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status check.

If you have applied for the Capital SFB IPO, you can do a Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Capital SFB IPO allotment status of your application below: Capital Small Finance Bank Limited IPO: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 1 Visit the above link which will take you to Capital Small Finance Bank Limited IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3 Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5 Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6 Click submit after filling out the captcha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today Capital SFB GMP today or grey market premium is +0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹468 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based on last 13 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points downward and expects to drop more. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹50, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!