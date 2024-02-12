Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment to be finalised today; GMP, steps to check Capital SFB IPO allotment status
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date will be finalised today. Investors can check the IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal. Refund process for applicants who were not allotted shares will start today.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date: The Capital Small Finance Bank Limited IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, February 12). The investors who applied for the issue can check Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Capital SFB IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 7, and closed on Friday, February 9. On day 3, Capital Small Finance Bank IPO subscription status was 4 times. The Capital Small Finance Bank IPO garnered interest from both retail and non-institutional investors (NII).
