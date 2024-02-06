Capital Small Finance Bank IPO : Capital Small Finance Bank has raised ₹157 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Capital Small Finance Bank initial public offering (IPO) will open open for subscription on Wednesday, February 7 and closes on Friday, February 9. The small finance bank has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹445-468 per share.

Whiteoak Capital, Nippon Life India, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust, 360 ONE Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Ananta Capital Ventures Fund, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, SBI General Insurance Company, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company participated in the company's anchor book.

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO Details:

The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 96 lakh shares aggregating to ₹450.00 crore and an offer for sale of 16 crore shares aggregating to ₹73.07 crore. The minimum lot size for an application is 32 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,976.

Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd (Formerly IDFC Securities Ltd), and Equirus Capital Private Limited are the book-running lead managers of the Capital SFB IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

The bank proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting Tier-I capital base to meet the future capital requirements. Further, the proceeds from the fresh issue will also be used towards meeting the expenses in relation to the offer.

In 2015, Capital Small Finance Bank became the first non-NBFC microfinance entity to receive the SFB license. The company has a strong presence in semi-urban and rural areas with a branch-based operating model. Capital Small Finance Bank is headquartered in Jalandhar, Punjab, and has strategically expanded its operations in northern states such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and UT Chandigarh.

