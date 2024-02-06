Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Bank mobilises ₹157 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO opens for subscription on February 7 and closes on February 9
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Capital Small Finance Bank has raised ₹157 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Capital Small Finance Bank initial public offering (IPO) will open open for subscription on Wednesday, February 7 and closes on Friday, February 9. The small finance bank has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹445-468 per share.
