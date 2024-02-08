Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Capital Small Finance Bank received positive response from investors on Thursday, February 8, as the public issue was subscribed 1.25 times on the second day of bidding. Capital Small Finance Bank IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 7, and will close on February 9.

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent of the issue for retail investors, and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NII).

The Jalandhar-based bank, which began operations in 2016 after converting itself from a local area bank, is 24 per cent owned by the promoter family led by Sarvjit Singh Samra and his family. In 2015, Capital Small Finance Bank became the first non-NBFC microfinance entity to receive the SFB license.

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO Subscription Status:

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO has received bids for 97,86,720 shares against 78,23,700 shares on the offer. Capital Small Finance Bank IPO received good response from all three groups of investors-- retail investors, NIIs, and QIBs, on the second day, compared to the first day of bidding.

On the second day, the retail category was subscribed over 1.41 times, received 55,23,488 applications against offered 39,11,850 shares for this segment. Meanwhile, NII and QIB portions were subscribed 1.08 times and 1.10 times.

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO Details:

Capital Small Finance IPO is a book built issue of ₹523.07 crore. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 0.96 crore shares aggregating to ₹450.00 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.16 crore shares aggregating to ₹73.07 crore, through which promoters and external investors will dilute five per cent of their pre-issue holdings.

The small finance bank has fixed the price band at ₹445 to ₹468 per equity share face value of ₹10 each for the issue. The minimum lot size for an application is 32 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,976.

The promoters of the bank are Sarvjit Singh Samra, Amarjit Singh Samra, Navneet Kaur Samra, Surinder Kaur Samra, and Dinesh Gupta. Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd (Formerly IDFC Securities Ltd), and Equirus Capital Private Limited are the book-running lead managers of the Capital SFB IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO GMP Today:

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹37. This indicates Capital Small Finance Bank share price were trading at a premium of ₹37 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ₹505 apiece, which is 7.91 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹468. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

