Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 2; other key details
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO received good response from all three groups of investors-- retail investors, NIIs, and QIBs, on the second day, compared to the first day of bidding.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Capital Small Finance Bank received positive response from investors on Thursday, February 8, as the public issue was subscribed 1.25 times on the second day of bidding. Capital Small Finance Bank IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 7, and will close on February 9.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started