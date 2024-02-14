Capital Small Finance Bank IPO listing today: Check GMP, what experts indicate for market debut
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: According to stock market experts, the issue received a muted response from investors and the issue was subscribed 4.17 times on the third day of bidding.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Capital Small Finance Bank (SFB) has been fixed on February 14, 2024. Capital Small Finance Bank share price will list on BSE and NSE and it will become open for trade on the bourses from 10:00 AM during Wednesday deals.
