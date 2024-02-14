Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Capital Small Finance Bank (SFB) has been fixed on February 14, 2024. Capital Small Finance Bank share price will list on BSE and NSE and it will become open for trade on the bourses from 10:00 AM during Wednesday deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, Capital Small Finance Bank IPO received a muted response from investors and the issue was subscribed 4.17 times on the third and final day of bidding. The public issue was slightly over priced but due to trend reversal on Dalal Street, the issue may sail through on the listing date, said analysts. With over 16 years of experience in operating as a local area bank, Capital SFB has a deep understanding of growing its deposit base, they added.

This has helped the bank to create a retail-centric deposit franchise with a high share of CASA deposits, with the CASA ratio increasing from 40.1 per cent in FY21 to 41.9 per cent in FY23. Its strategy of secured lending, primarily for productive purposes and a conservative loan-to-value ratio, contributes towards lower delinquencies and credit losses, according to analysts.

See Capital Small Finance Bank IPO details below:

Capital Small Finance bank IPO

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO listing price prediction: Speaking on Capital Small Finance Bank IPO listing, Shreyansh V. Shah, Research Analyst, StoxBox said, ''Capital SFB IPO received a muted 4x subscription and we expect a muted opening at the issue price of Rs. 468 per share when it lists on the bourses on February 14.''

‘’The lender’s gross NPA acts as a testament to its streamlined underwriting processes, credit assessment, efficient collections, and risk management. This makes us believe the lender has strong fundamentals and we advise the investors who have been allotted shares to hold them for the long term,'' said Shah.

Analysts highlighted that Capital Small Finance Bank is currently north region centric financial service provider and mulls Pan India presence in coming years with expansion of branch network.

''For the reported periods, it posted steady growth in top and bottom lines. Based on FY24 annualized earnings, it appears aggressively priced issue. Based on the current assessment, there is not much upside in this IPO,'' said Amit Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360.

Also, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said that after receiving a tepid response from the primary market investors the public issue may be listed in the ₹465 to ₹478 per share range. ''This means, the public issue may open at a ₹3 per share discount or it may give up to ₹10 per share listing gain. One should book profit and exit and the stock witness strong selling pressure post-listing,'' said Kejriwal.

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO GMP Today: Capital Small Finance IPO GMP today, or grey market premium was Re 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹468 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Based on the last 13 sessions of grey market activity, today IPO GMP points downward and expects to drop more, as per analysts at investorgain.com. The lowest GMP is Re 0, while the highest GMP is ₹50.

