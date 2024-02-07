Capital Small Finance Bank IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Check GMP and other details
The ₹523. 07 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Capital Small Finance Bank (SFB) opened for subscription today, February 7, and will close on February 9. The company has fixed the IPO price band in the range of ₹445-465. Should you subscribe to the issue?
