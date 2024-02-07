Capital Small Finance Bank IPO Subscription Status: Capital Small Finance Bank IPO has been subscribed 33 percent till 3:35 pm on the first day of bidding. It received bids for 23.45 lakh equity shares as compared to 78.23 lakh shares on the offer.

The retail portion of the public issue was subscribed the most 57 percent while the Non Institutional Investors’ (NII) category received 18 percent bidding. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) are yet to bid for the IPO.

Capital Small Finance Bank (SFB) launched its initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹523.07 crore. It opened for subscription on February 7 and is set to conclude on February 9. The IPO price band has been set by the company at ₹445-468 per share.

Capital Small Finance Bank GMP today

The company's shares in the grey market continued trading at a premium of ₹43. This indicates an estimated listing price of ₹511, up 9.19 percent from the IPO price of ₹468. The GMP was the same as in the previous session (February 6). However, it declined from ₹47 on February 5 and ₹50 on February 4.

However, one must note that grey market premium is only an indicator of how the company's shares are performing in the unlisted market and can change quickly.

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO details

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 96 lakh shares, amounting to ₹450.00 crore, along with an offer for sale of 16 crore shares, totaling ₹73.07 crore. For prospective investors, the minimum lot size for application is 32 shares and in multiples thereof. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,976 to participate in the offering.

The bank proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting the Tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements. Further, the proceeds from the fresh issue will also be used towards meeting the expenses in relation to the offer.

Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd (Formerly IDFC Securities Ltd), and Equirus Capital Private Limited are the book-running lead managers of the Capital SFB IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

The allotment for the Capital SFB IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, February 12, 2024. Capital SFB IPO will list on BSE, NSE with the tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

About Capital Small Finance Bank

In 2015, Capital SFB became the first non-NBFC microfinance entity to receive the SFB license. The company has a strong presence in semi-urban and rural areas with a branch-based operating model. Capital Small Finance Bank is headquartered in Jalandhar, Punjab, and has strategically expanded its SFB operations in northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and UT Chandigarh. As of June 30, 2023, Capital Small Finance Bank had a presence in five states and one union territory, with a total of 172 branches and 174 ATMs.

