 Capital Small Finance Bank's ₹523 cr IPO opens tomorrow: 10 key things to know | Mint
Capital Small Finance Bank's ₹523 cr IPO opens tomorrow: 10 key things to know

 Pranati Deva

The ₹523. 07 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Capital Small Finance Bank (SFB) will open for subscription tomorrow, February 7, and close on February 9. The company has fixed the IPO price band in the range of ₹445-465.

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO GMP

The company's shares in the grey market continued trading at a premium of 47. This indicates an estimated listing price of 515, up 10 percent from the IPO price of 465. The GMP was the same in the previous session (February 5).

However, one must note that grey market premium is only an indicator of how the company's shares are performing in the unlisted market and can change quickly.

Capital Small Finance Bank: Key things to know about the issue

IPO dates: The issue will open for subscription tomorrow, February 7 and close on February 9.

Price Band: The company has fixed the IPO price band in the range of 445-465.

Issue Size: The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 96 lakh shares aggregating to 450.00 crore and an offer for sale of 16 crore shares aggregating to 73.07 crore.

Objective: The Bank proposes to utilize the Net Proceeds from the Fresh Issue towards augmenting our Bank's Tier-I capital base to meet the Bank's future capital requirements. Further, the proceeds from the Fresh Issue will also be used towards meeting the expenses in relation to the Offer.

Reservation: The company has reserved not more than 50 percent of the issue for QIB, not less than 35 percent of the issue for retail investors and not less than 15 percent for NIIs.

Lot Size: The minimum lot size for an application is 32 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 14,976.

About the Firm: Incorporated in 1999, Capital Small Finance Bank Limited is a small finance bank. In 2015, Capital SFB became the first non-NBFC microfinance entity to receive the SFB license. The company has a strong presence in semi-urban and rural areas with a branch-based operating model. Capital Small Finance Bank is headquartered in Jalandhar, Punjab, and has strategically expanded its SFB operations in northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and UT Chandigarh. As of June 30, 2023, Capital Small Finance Bank had a presence in five states and one union territory, with a total of 172 branches and 174 ATMs.

Financials: Capital Small Finance Bank Limited's revenue increased by 14.72 percent YoY and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 49.59 percent YoY in FY23.

Book running managers: Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd (Formerly Idfc Securities Ltd), and Equirus Capital Private Limited are the book-running lead managers of the Capital SFB IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Important dates: The allotment for the Capital SFB IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, February 12, 2024. Capital SFB IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Published: 06 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST
