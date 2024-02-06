Capital Small Finance Bank's ₹523 cr IPO opens tomorrow: 10 key things to know
The ₹523. 07 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Capital Small Finance Bank (SFB) will open for subscription tomorrow, February 7, and close on February 9. The company has fixed the IPO price band in the range of ₹445-465.
