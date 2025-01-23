CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of CapitalNumbers Infotech Ltd received strong demand from investors during its subscription period. As the bidding process has ended, investors now focus on CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO allotment date, which is expected to be today.

The SME IPO was open from January 20 to January 22. CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO allotment date is likely today, January 23. The company is expected to finalise the basis of CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO share allotment soon.

As the company fixes the CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO allotment, it will credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees soon and will initiate refunds to unsuccessful investors.

Investors can check CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO allotment status online through the BSE website or through the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO registrar.

In order to do a CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime: Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO GMP CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, has dropped to ₹80 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that in the grey market, CapitalNumbers Infotech shares are trading higher by ₹80 apiece than their issue price.

CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO GMP today signals that the equity shares of CapitalNumbers Infotech are estimated to be listed at ₹343 apiece, a premium of 30.42% to the IPO price of ₹263 per share.

CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO Details CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO opened for subscription on January 20 and closed on January 22. CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO allotment date is likely to be today, January 23. The IPO listing date is January 27 and the equity shares of CapitalNumbers Infotech will be listed on BSE SME.

CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO price band was set at ₹250 to ₹263 per share. The company raised ₹169.37 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 32.20 lakh equity shares worth ₹84.69 crore and offer for sale of 32.20 lakh shares aggregating to ₹84.69 crore.

The public issue received strong demand as it was subscribed 134.62 times in total. The IPO was subscribed 71.99 times in the retail category, 122.19 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 297.32 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.