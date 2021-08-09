Retail investors portion was the most subscribed with 80%. Non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 3% and qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1%.
Last week, CarTrade Tech raised ₹900 crore from anchor investors. The issue is a complete offer for sale by investors and shareholders. The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹1,585-1,618 a share.
CarTrade Tech is an online auction platform, while Adroit Auto offers vehicle inspection and valuation reports to financial institutions.
On the other hand, Nuvoco Vistas Corp's offer was subscribed 16% on Monday. The offer has received bids for 9.72 million equity shares against the IPO size of 62.50 million equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.
The company raised ₹1,500 crore from anchor investors on Friday. Retail investors portion was subscribed 31% of their reserved portion, and non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 1%, while qualified institutional buyers are yet to put in bids.
The ₹5000 crore Nuvoco Vistas' public issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale of ₹3,500 crore by promoter Niyogi Enterprise. The proceeds from the issue will be utilised for repaying of debts.