Car Trade Tech and Nuvoco Vistas IPO fully subscribed on last day

Aptus Value Housing offer was subscribed 37% on the second day of bidding. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 07:37 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • The CarTrade Tech offer received bids for 263.17 million equity shares against an IPO size of 12.97 million equity shares

MUMBAI : The 2998.50 crore initial public offering (IPO) of CarTrade Tech was subscribed 20.29 times on the last day of bidding.

The offer received bids for 263.17 million equity shares against an IPO size of 12.97 million equity shares, according to the data available on exchanges.

Retail investors portion was the most subscribed with 2.75 times. Non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 41 times and qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 35.45 times.

Nuvoco Vistas Corp's offer was fully subscribed on the third day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 107.03 million equity shares against the IPO size of 62.50 million equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

Retail investors portion was subscribed 73% of their reserved portion, and non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 66%, while qualified institutional buyers portion was subscribed 4.23 times.

The 3850 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Chemplast Sanmar opened on Tuesday and was subscribed 26% on the second day of bidding.

The offer received bids for 10.34 million equity shares against an IPO size of 39.95 million equity shares, according to the data available on exchanges.

Retail investors portion was the most subscribed 1.29 times. Non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 6% and qualified institutional buyers portion was subscribed 2%.

Aptus Value Housing offer was subscribed 37% on the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 20.64 million equity shares against the IPO size of 55.13 million equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

Retail investors portion was subscribed 54% of their reserved portion, and non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 6%, while qualified institutional buyers portion was subscribed 33%.

