MUMBAI : The ₹2998.50 crore initial public offering (IPO) of CarTrade Tech was subscribed 99% on the second day of bidding.

The offer received bids for 12.89 million equity shares against an IPO size of 12.97 million equity shares, according to the data available on exchanges.

Retail investors portion was the most subscribed with 1.53 times. Non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 27% and qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 59%.

Nuvoco Vistas Corp's offer was subscribed 29% on the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 18.25 million equity shares against the IPO size of 62.50 million equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

Retail investors portion was subscribed 51% of their reserved portion, and non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 4%, while qualified institutional buyers portion was subscribed 11%.

The ₹3850 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Chemplast Sanmar opened on Tuesday and was subscribed 16% on the first day of bidding.

The offer received bids for 6.45 million equity shares against an IPO size of 39.95 million equity shares, according to the data available on exchanges.

Retail investors portion was the most subscribed with 84%. Non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 3% and qualified institutional buyers are yet to put on their bid.

Aptus Value Housing offer was subscribed 24% on the first day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 13.08 million equity shares against the IPO size of 55.13 million equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

Retail investors portion was subscribed 33% of their reserved portion, and non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 1%, while qualified institutional buyers portion was subscribed 25%.

