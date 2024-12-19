Carraro India Ltd, the manufacturer of transmission systems for off-highway vehicles and other agricultural and construction equipment, on Thursday said it has garnered ₹375 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its IPO opening for subscription.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), HSBC MF, UTI MF, Sundaram MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company and SBI General Insurance Company are among anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

According to the circular, Carraro India has allotted 53.27 lakh equity shares to 33 funds at ₹704 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band. This aggregates the transaction size to ₹375 crore.

The issue, with a price band of ₹668-704 per share for its initial share sale, will open for public subscription December 20 and conclude on December 24.

Carraro India's IPO is completely an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹1,250 crore by Carraro International SE, with no fresh issue component, according to the red herring prospectus.

Since the entire issue is an OFS, all the proceeds from the IPO will go directly to the selling shareholder, rather than the company.

Half of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Founded in 1997, Carraro India, a subsidiary of Carraro S.p.A, began its manufacturing journey with transmission systems in 1999 and axles in 2000.

The company started its operations using IP rights licensed from other entities within the Carraro Group and specialises in complex engineering products and solutions for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

It serves as an independent tier-1 provider, concentrating on axles and transmission systems for agricultural tractors and construction vehicles.

Carraro India operates two manufacturing plants in Pune -- one for drivelines and the other for gears.

These plants are equipped with advanced technologies for casting, machining, assembly, prototyping, testing, painting, and heat treatment.

As of September 2024, the company supplied its products to 38 manufacturers in India and six internationally.

Its key customers include large domestic and international OEMs. It exports to customers in Asia directly and indirectly, and outside Asia through Carraro Drive Tech Italia.

Its key clients in the agricultural tractor sector include CNH, TAFE, Mahindra and Mahindra, John Deere India Pvt Ltd, Escorts Kubota, Action Construction Ltd, and International Tractors Ltd.

In the construction vehicle sector, it serves CNH, Bull Machines, Liugong, Manitou Equipment, Doosan, Escorts Kubota, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Action Construction Ltd.

On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations grew 4.44 per cent to ₹1,770.45 crore in FY24 from ₹1,695.12 crore in FY23, while profit after tax rose 29.44 per cent to ₹60.58 crore in FY24 from ₹46.80 crore in FY23.