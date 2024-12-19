Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Carraro India IPO: From key dates to financials, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

Carraro India IPO: From key dates to financials, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Carraro India IPO: The issue opens for subscription on December 20 in the price range of 668 to 704 per share. Carraro India IPO is a book-built issue of 1,250 crore and entirely an offer for sale of 1.78 crore shares. 

Carraro India IPO: 10 key things to know from the RHP

Carraro India IPO opens for subscription on Friday, December 20. Here are 10 key things to know from the RHP:

1. Carraro India IPO: Key dates

The subscription period for Carraro India IPO begins on December 20, 2024, and ends on December 24, 2024. On Thursday, December 26, 2024, the allocation for the Carraro India IPO is anticipated to be finalised.

2. Carraro India IPO: Listing details

The tentative listing date for Carraro India IPO is set for Monday, December 30, 2024. The company's shares will list on both BSE and NSE.

3. Carraro India IPO: Issue size

Carraro India IPO is a book-built issue of 1,250 crore, and entirely an offer for sale of 1.78 crore shares. There is no fresh issue component in the IPO.

4. Carraro India IPO: Price band

The price band for Carraro India IPO is 668 to 704 per share. Applicants can apply for a minimum of one lot of 21 shares and its multiples thereafter. Retail investors must make a minimum investment of 14,784. For big NII, the minimum lot size investment is 68 lots (1,428 shares) or 10,05,312 while for small NII, it is 14 lots (294 shares) or 2,06,976.

5. Carraro India IPO: Objective of the issue

Since the entire issue is an offer for sale, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer. All the offer proceeds will be received by the promoter-selling shareholder after the deduction of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon.

6. About Carraro India

Since its incorporation in 1997, Carraro India has been involved in the production of everything from the smallest gear to entire tractors.

The company primarily designs, manufactures, and markets transmission systems (axles, transmissions, and drives) for off-highway vehicles used in construction and agriculture. Additionally, it provides a large selection of gears for a variety of industries, such as trucks, construction vehicles, and agriculture.

7. Carraro India IPO promoters

Tomaso Carraro, Enrico Carraro, Carraro S.P.A and Carraro International S.E are the company's promoters.

8. Carraro India IPO: Financial snapshot

Carraro India saw its revenue increase by 4% year-on-year (YoY) and net profit by 29% YoY for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

9. Carraro India IPO: Key risks

Carraro India derived 70.10% and 86.29% of its revenue from top five and top 10 customers, respectively, in fiscal 2024, and any inability to retain its key customers or attract new customers and expand its customer network could negatively affect its business and results of operations.

10. Carraro India: Listed peers

Listed peers for Carraro India include Escorts Kubota, Schaeffler India, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Ramakrishna Forgings and Happy Forgings.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
