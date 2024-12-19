Carraro India IPO opens for subscription on Friday, December 20. Here are 10 key things to know from the RHP: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Carraro India IPO: Key dates The subscription period for Carraro India IPO begins on December 20, 2024, and ends on December 24, 2024. On Thursday, December 26, 2024, the allocation for the Carraro India IPO is anticipated to be finalised.

2. Carraro India IPO: Listing details The tentative listing date for Carraro India IPO is set for Monday, December 30, 2024. The company's shares will list on both BSE and NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Carraro India IPO: Issue size Carraro India IPO is a book-built issue of ₹1,250 crore, and entirely an offer for sale of 1.78 crore shares. There is no fresh issue component in the IPO.

4. Carraro India IPO: Price band The price band for Carraro India IPO is ₹668 to ₹704 per share. Applicants can apply for a minimum of one lot of 21 shares and its multiples thereafter. Retail investors must make a minimum investment of ₹14,784. For big NII, the minimum lot size investment is 68 lots (1,428 shares) or ₹10,05,312 while for small NII, it is 14 lots (294 shares) or ₹2,06,976.

5. Carraro India IPO: Objective of the issue Since the entire issue is an offer for sale, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer. All the offer proceeds will be received by the promoter-selling shareholder after the deduction of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. About Carraro India Since its incorporation in 1997, Carraro India has been involved in the production of everything from the smallest gear to entire tractors.

The company primarily designs, manufactures, and markets transmission systems (axles, transmissions, and drives) for off-highway vehicles used in construction and agriculture. Additionally, it provides a large selection of gears for a variety of industries, such as trucks, construction vehicles, and agriculture.

7. Carraro India IPO promoters Tomaso Carraro, Enrico Carraro, Carraro S.P.A and Carraro International S.E are the company's promoters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8. Carraro India IPO: Financial snapshot Carraro India saw its revenue increase by 4% year-on-year (YoY) and net profit by 29% YoY for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

9. Carraro India IPO: Key risks Carraro India derived 70.10% and 86.29% of its revenue from top five and top 10 customers, respectively, in fiscal 2024, and any inability to retain its key customers or attract new customers and expand its customer network could negatively affect its business and results of operations.

10. Carraro India: Listed peers Listed peers for Carraro India include Escorts Kubota, Schaeffler India, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Ramakrishna Forgings and Happy Forgings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}