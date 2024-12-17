Carraro India IPO price band: The Carraro India Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹668 to ₹704 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Carraro India IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, December 20, and will close on Tuesday, December 24. The allocation to anchor investors for the Carraro India IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 19.