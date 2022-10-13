Car-sharing platform Zoomcar to go public2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 09:08 AM IST
The company, whose headquarters are in Bangalore, operates in more than 50 cities in India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Egypt.
Zoomcar Inc., an India-based car-sharing platform, has reached an agreement to go public via a merger with blank-check firm Innovative International Acquisition Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.