CarTrade fixes IPO price band at 1585-1618 per share

The IPO comprises a pure offer for sale of 18.53 million shares by existing shareholders and promoters. The OFS will see a sale of 2.26 million shares by CMDB II, up to 8.41 million shares by Highdell Investment, up to 5.08 million shares by Macrithie Investments Pte, up to 1.77 million shares by Springfield Venture International, and 1.83 lakh shares by Bina Vinod Sanghi.