Home >Markets >Ipo >CarTrade IPO: Latest GMP to allotment, listing dates. Details inside

CarTrade IPO: Latest GMP to allotment, listing dates. Details inside

Car Trade IPO was subscribed 20.29 times on the closing day of the subscription
2 min read . 09:39 AM IST Livemint

  • CarTrade IPO was open for subscription on August 9 and concluded on August 11 with the price band at 1,585-1,618 a share

The initial public offer (IPO) of CarTrade Tech was subscribed 20.29 times on the closing day of the subscription on Wednesday. The three-day IPO received bids for 26,31,74,823 shares against 1,29,72,552 shares on offer, as per exchanges data. The three-day public issue concluded on August 11 with the price band at 1,585-1,618 a share.

The IPO comprises a pure offer for sale (OFS) of 18.53 million shares by existing shareholders and promoters. The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 35.45 times subscription, while the portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 41 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) quota was subscribed 2.75 times.

As per market observers, CarTrade shares are available at a premium of 300 in the grey market. The IPO allotment might come next week on August 18, Wednesday and and the shares are expected to be credited to the investors' account on August 20. The shares may list on August 23. CarTrade IPO allotment can be checked online via BSE Website or its official registrar - Linkintime website.

Founded in 2009, CarTrade is backed by marquee investors -- Warburg Pincus, Temasek, JPMorgan, and March Capital. The CarTrade platform allows customers to buy and sell used cars as well as new cars. The firm is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services through its brands -- CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTradeExchange, Adroit Auto, and AutoBiz.

The company generates revenues from commission and fees from auctions and re-marketing services, online advertising solutions, lead generation, technology-based services to OEMs, dealers, banks and other financial institutions, and inspection and valuation services.

The company's consumer platforms i.e. CarWale, CarTrade and BikeWale, collectively get 3.2 crore average unique visitors every month (during the three-month period ending March 31, 2021), and Shriram Automall and other auction platforms had 8,14,316 vehicles listed for auction during FY21.

