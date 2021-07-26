CarTrade Tech gets SEBI nod for 2,000 crore IPO

It turned profitable since FY19, and since then it operates on an asset light business model, operating only 114 automalls which are in majority leased or rented from third parties. Its operating expenses grew at a lower rate than the revenues due to its operating, sales and marketing and technology leverage over the broad revenue base. CTL plans to continue investing into technology such as AI and machine learning in order to provide more relevant and timely information to its customers and enhance user experience.