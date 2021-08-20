Multi-channel auto platform CarTrade Tech shares made a weak debut as the stock listed with a 1.1% discount to issue price of ₹1,618 per share.

The stock opened at ₹1,600 on the BSE and ₹1,599.8 on the NSE.

On the listing, the market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹73.3 bn.

CarTrade Tech is backed by marquee investors — Warburg Pincus, Temasek, JP Morgan, and March Capital.

The company's key competitors include brands such as Cars24, CarDekho & BikeDekho, Droom Technology, and Mahindra First Choice Wheels.

CarTrade Tech received good response from investors

The public offer had received healthy response from investors. The three-day initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 263.1 m shares against 12.9 m shares on offer.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 35.45 times subscription, while non-institutional investors 41 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) quota was subscribed 2.75 times.

The company had mopped up ₹30 bn through its IPO.

It was a complete offer for sale (OFS) by selling shareholders including JP Morgan's CMDB II, Highdell Investment, Macritchie Investments, and Springfield Venture International.

Financial snapshot of the company

CarTrade is a profit making company. For fiscal 2021, it has reported robust performance with book entries of provisions.

On a consolidated basis, CarTrade has posted revenue of ₹2.7 bn, ₹3.2 bn, and ₹2.8 bn for fiscals 2019, 2020, and 2021, respectively.

Revenues have declined due to the pandemic. In the latest fiscal, it posted bottomline of ₹1 bn.

The bottomline for 2021 despite lower topline is attributed to deferred tax credit amounting to ₹638.7 m. Excluding this, the net profit comes to around ₹372 m.

The company has strong earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margins of 25% in fiscal 2021 and net margins being 10% on an average for the last three fiscals.

Here's a table comparing the company's financials over the past three years.

View Full Image CarTrades' financials over the past three years

Company generates revenue through various mediums

The CarTrade platform allows customers to buy and sell used cars as well as new cars.

The company generates revenues from commission and fees from auctions and re-marketing services, online advertising solutions, lead generation, technology-based services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), dealers, banks and other financial institutions, and inspection and valuation services.

Business model

CarTrade operates on an asset-light business model, operating only 114 auto-malls, a large majority of which they lease or rent from third parties.

They have invested significantly in building technology platforms that can manage considerably increased offerings without requiring sizable additional investments.

Their growing scale has resulted in a decrease of the share of fixed costs.

CarTrade's grey market premium ahead of its listing

CarTrade Tech shares were trading at a premium of around 10% over the issue price on Thursday morning, ahead of its listing.

However, the grey market premium (GMP) of the company was under pressure since the opening of the public issue for subscription last week.

When the IPO opened on August 9, the grey market premium was ₹400 or 24.7%, over the issue price. Since then, it has been volatile and consistently falling.

The weakness in the broader markets in August and the recent disappointing listings could be among the key reasons for decline in the share price of CarTrade Tech.

About CarTrade Tech

CarTrade Tech is a multi-channel auto platform provider company.

The company, which was incorporated in 2000, operates various brands such as CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTradeExchange, Adroit Auto, and AutoBiz.

The platform connects new and used automobile customers, vehicle dealers, vehicle OEMs, and other businesses to buy and sell different types of vehicles.

It offers a variety of solutions across automotive transactions for buying, selling, marketing, financing, and other activities.

The company has a large data set on vehicles in India. Its websites and apps handled approximately 1.76 m and 2.15 m user sessions per day for the three months ended 30 June 2021, and 31 March 2021, respectively.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.