Senior industry executives are set to make bumper returns on early-stage personal investments with CarTrade Tech Ltd, India’s first online auto classifieds platform, filing its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering (IPO) over the weekend. The Mumbai-based company is expected to have a post-IPO valuation of around ₹7,500 crore ($1 billion), a little more than its pre-IPO valuation of around $975 million, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

The IPO will entirely be an offer for sale of 12.4 million equity shares, expected to be sized at $250-275 million, the person mentioned above said, requesting anonymity. This is estimated to make the arrived share price of the issue about ₹1,600 apiece.

People who invested in CarTrade in 2009 and 2010 are sitting on more than 50% in annualized internal rate of returns (IRR), earned over 11 or 12 years, according to estimates made on the basis of the DRHP filings.

Daniel Neary Edward, Asia-Pacific vice president at Facebook and Rahul Khanna, managing partner at Trifecta Capital, put in close to ₹10 lakh each in 2009-10. Edward, who is selling all his shares in the IPO, stands to make ₹11.32 crore now, according to the DRHP.

Khanna responded over email to say he sold his holdings a few years ago.

Seed investor Austin Ligon is sitting on ₹43.5 crore after making two investments of about ₹19.5 lakh each in 2009 and 2010. He is not selling any stake in the IPO, according to the DRHP.

Steve Greenfield, the founder and CEO of Automotive Ventures, invested ₹2.5 lakh in 2009. He will sell his shares in the IPO at a multiple on capital invested (MOIC) of 160. Similarly, Victor Antony Perry III, president and CEO of TrueCar Inc., is sitting on around 18 times his 2014 investment of about ₹3 crore. Perry is selling a part of his shares in the IPO.

Sumant Mandal, managing partner at March Capital, who made an aggregate investment of ₹6.3 lakh in 2009-10 in his personal capacity, stands to gain ₹6.97 crore. However, it is not clear if Mandal sold his shares over the past decade. Mandal did not respond to a request for comment immediately. Exchange of shares involving less than 1% stake do not reflect in the DRHP.

March Capital, separately, made its first investment in 2015 and thereafter in 2019 and 2020 and will make 2.2 times its total investment of ₹247 crore.

Others selling shares in the IPO include CMDB II, a fund managed by JP Morgan Asset Management, Warburg Pincus and Temasek Holdings, the filing showed. The selling institutional investors will have annualized returns of between 18-33% in rupees.

The proposed IPO of CarTrade has also unlocked several crores for top executives vested with employee stock options. An analysis showed that six top executives are sitting on a cash pile of ₹196.7 crore because of employee stock ownership plan (Esop) options.

Around ₹150 crore of this will go to founder Vinay Vinod Sanghi. The company’s chief financial officer Aneesha Menon may net approximately ₹15 crore in Esops. These calculations were made at an estimated share price of ₹1,600 apiece, arrived at by considering an issue size of ₹2,000 crore.

