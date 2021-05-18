CarTrade’s early backers, top execs poised for IPO windfall

Senior industry executives are set to make bumper returns on early-stage personal investments with CarTrade Tech Ltd, India’s first online auto classifieds platform, filing its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering (IPO) over the weekend. The Mumbai-based company is expected to have a post-IPO valuation of around ₹7,500 crore ($1 billion), a little more than its pre-IPO valuation of around $975 million, said a person with knowledge of the matter.