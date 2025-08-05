Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO allotment to be out soon - Here's how to check status.

Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO allotment is scheduled to be finalised on Tuesday, August 5. Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO opened for bidding on July 31 and closed on August 4.

Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO was subscribed by more than 81.94 times on its final day of bidding. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 76.19 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 135.23 times, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 62.41 times.

Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Here's how to check allotment status of Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO - Investors who subscribed to the Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO can check their allotment status online through the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website or the NSE portal.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd Visit the Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO allotment page on Bigshare.com. 2. From the dropdown list, choose the IPO name ‘Cash Ur Drive Marketing’.

3. Select your preferred option — PAN number, Application number, or DP ID.

4. Enter the corresponding details based on your selection.

5. Click the ‘Search’ button.

6. Your IPO allotment status will then be displayed on your screen (mobile or desktop).

NSE Visit the NSE IPO allotment page at NSEIndia.com 2. Choose the IPO name ‘Cash Ur Drive Marketing’ from the drop-down list

3. Pick one of the available options – PAN Number, Application Number, or DP ID

4. Enter the corresponding details based on your selection

5. Click on the ‘Search’ button

6. Your allotment status will be displayed on your screen (mobile or desktop).