Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO Day 1: Issue booked 20% so far; check GMP, issue details, more

Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO commenced on Thursday, July 31 and will conclude on Monday, August 4. Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO price band has been set at ₹123 to ₹130 per equity share, each with a face value of ₹10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 1,000 equity shares and in multiples of 1,000 shares thereafter. The anchor segment will commence on 30th July, 2025, and the issue will conclude on 04th Aug, 2025.

Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited specialises in outdoor advertising, emphasizing vehicle wrap advertising as mobile billboards.

The firm delivers a comprehensive marketing approach across transit media, digital wall murals, and events, striving for significant branding through vehicle-based advertising in various Indian cities.

As a player in the OOH advertising sector, the company offers a range of solutions, including Transit, Outdoor, Print, and Digital Media Services, assisting clients in reaching their desired audience.

The company provides bus branding, auto hood advertisements, billboard campaigns, and outdoor media strategies.

Additionally, the company promotes EV vehicles and charging stations to capitalise on growth opportunities in the electric vehicle market.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are DAPS Advertising Ltd (with a P/E of 10.48), and Bright Outdoor Media Ltd (with a P/E of 29.74).

Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO Subscription Status Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO subscription status is 20% on day 1, so far as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 38%, and NII portion was booked 7%.

The company has received bids for 6,29,000 shares against 30,95,000 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 14:00 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com

Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO details Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO consists of a fresh issue of 42,10,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹54.73 crore, and the offer-for-sale (OFS) component. includes shares aggregating up to ₹2.69 crore.

The funds generated from the IPO will be used for technological investments, capital expenditures, supporting working capital needs, and various corporate activities.

Narnolia Financial Services Limited serves as the Book Running Lead Manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Private Limited is acting as the Registrar.

“This IPO marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. The proceeds will enable us to invest in cutting-edge technology, expand our media asset base, and strengthen our operational capabilities across new geographies. More importantly, it empowers us to scale our ESG-compliant advertising model, helping brands engage audiences in ways that are both effective and environmentally responsible,” said Raghu Khanna, Managing Director of CashurDrive Marketing.

Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO GMP today Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +21. This indicates Cash Ur Drive Marketing share price were trading at a premium of ₹21 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Cash Ur Drive Marketing share price was indicated at ₹151 apiece, which is 16.15% higher than the IPO price of ₹130.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.