Cedaar Textile IPO Allotment Today: Here's how to check status and latest GMP

Cedaar Textile IPO allotment: The allotment status for Cedaar Textile SME initial public offering (IPO) has been finalised today, Thursday, July 3, after the issue witnessed healthy participation across investor segments. Investors who participated in Cedaar Textile’s IPO can now verify their allotment status via the registrar, Skyline Financial Services, or by visiting the NSE website.

As per the timeline laid out in the IPO prospectus, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Friday, July 4. For applicants who did not receive allotment, refund initiation will also take place on the same day. The company is scheduled to list its shares on the BSE SME platform on Monday, July 7, 2025.

How to Check Cedaar Textile IPO Allotment Status Applicants can verify their allotment status by visiting the official website of Skyline Financial Services. To check the allotment status of Cedaar Textile’s IPO, investors need to select the issue name from the dropdown menu and provide one of the following: PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID. After entering the required details along with the captcha code, the allotment information will be shown on the screen.

As an alternative, applicants can also visit the NSE website and head to the ‘Equity’ section under the ‘Status of Issue Application’ page to access their allotment status.

IPO Details and Subscription Cedaar Textile IPO, which opened for subscription between June 30 and July 2, is looking to raise ₹60.90 crore. The issue was priced in the range of ₹130 to ₹140 per share. It comprised a fresh issue of 43.50 lakh shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Retail investors needed to apply for at least 1,000 shares in Cedaar Textile’s IPO, which meant a minimum investment of ₹1.40 lakh.

The public issue saw strong demand, getting subscribed 12.26 times overall. Investors placed bids for 4.10 crore shares compared to the 33.50 lakh shares available. The quota for retail investors was subscribed 9.73 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) bid 5.04 times their share. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category witnessed the highest interest, with a subscription of 37.88 times.

Cedaar Textile plans to utilise the proceeds from its IPO across multiple initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and supporting growth. The company has allocated ₹8 crore for the installation of a grid-tied solar PV rooftop system to promote sustainable energy usage. Another ₹17 crore will go towards modernising its machinery to improve production capabilities. Additionally, ₹24.90 crore has been set aside to meet working capital requirements, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes and to cover expenses related to the public issue.

The issue also raised ₹9.52 crore from anchor invetsors on June 27, ahead of the IPO launch.

Fast Track Finsec was the book-running lead manager of the Cedaar Textile IPO, while the market maker was NNM Securities Private Limited.

Company Profile Incorporated in September 2020, Cedaar Textile Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of a wide range of yarns, with a key focus on producing high-quality melange yarn used in household textiles, woven goods, and hosiery. The company caters to a distinguished clientele across both domestic and international markets, supplying yarns that are ultimately used in garments for well-known fashion brands. Its manufacturing process involves the procurement of raw materials, which are then processed through a blend of fibres such as cotton, polyester, viscose, acrylic, and others to create its diverse yarn offerings.

Cedaar Textile IPO GMP Today The company was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹10 per share. This indicated a flat listing prospect at ₹150, a premium of 7.14 percent versus issue price.