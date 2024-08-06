Ceigall India IPO allotment likely to be out today. Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status

Ankit Gohel
Published6 Aug 2024, 09:10 AM IST
Ceigall India IPO allotment likely to be out today. Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status(Photo: Company Website)

Ceigall India IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of infrastructure construction company Ceigall India Ltd received strong demand and now the investors await the Ceigall India IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.

Ceigall India IPO commenced for subscription on August 1 and concluded on August 5. Ceigall India IPO allotment date is today, August 6 and the company may fix the basis of allotment soon.

The company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on August 7 and will initiate refunds to the unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Ceigall India IPO allotment status can be checked online through the BSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Ceigall India IPO registrar.

Ola Electric IPO Day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

In order to check Ceigall India IPO allotment status on Link Intime India website, investors must follow the below given steps.

Ceigall India IPO Allotment Status Check

Step 1: Visit Link Intime India website on this link -https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select ‘Ceigall India Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3: Choose among PAN, App. No., DP/Client ID and Account No/IFSC

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’

Your Ceigall India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sebi gives go-ahead to Bajaj Housing Finance's ₹7,000 crore IPO

Ceigall India IPO GMP Today

Ceigall India IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 19 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that Ceigall India shares are trading higher by 19 in the grey market than their issue price of 401 per share.

Considering the Ceigall India IPO GMP today and the issue price, the Ceigall India shares’ estimated listing price is 420 apiece, a premium of 4.74% to the issue price.

Ceigall India IPO Subscription Status

Ceigall India IPO received strong demand from investors during its bidding period. The public offer was subscribed 13.78 times in total as it received bids for 30.74 crore equity shares as compared with 2.23 crore shares on the offer.

The IPO issue was subscribed 3.77 times in the retail category, 31.50 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 14.42 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Firstcry IPO: Retail platform raises ₹1,886 crore in anchor book ahead of IPO

Ceigall India IPO Details

Ceigall India IPO opened for public subscription on Thursday, August 1, and closed on Monday, August 5. Ceigall IPO allotment date is August 6 and the IPO listing date is August 8. The equity shares of Ceigall India will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Ceigall India IPO price band was set at 380 to 401 per share. The company raised 1,252.66 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.71 crore equity shares aggregating to 684.25 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 1.42 crore shares aggregating to 568.41 crore.

Unicommerce IPO: SaaS platform garners ₹124 crore from anchor investors

The company proposes to utilize the net issue proceeds towards purchase of equipment, repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiary, Ceigall Infra Projects Private Limited.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities Ltd and JM Financial are the book running lead managers of the Ceigall India IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure construction company. It has completed over 34 road and highway projects till July 2024. The company has 18 ongoing projects, including 13 EPC projects and five HAM projects.

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 09:10 AM IST
