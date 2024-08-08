Ceigall India IPO listing date today. What GMP, experts say on listing price prediction

  • Ceigall India IPO GMP: They grey market is signaling that Ceigall India IPO listing price would be around 426 apiece, say market observers

Asit Manohar
Updated8 Aug 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Stock market today: Experts believe that Ceigall India's IPO listing price could range from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>425 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>430 apiece.
Ceigall India IPO listing date today: The listing date of Ceigall India Limited's initial public offering (IPO) has been declared. According to the BSE notice, the Ceigall India IPO listing date has been fixed for 8 August 2024. Ceigall India's share listing is proposed for BSE and NSE. This means Ceigall India shares will become available for trade from 10:00 AM during Thursday deals. Ceigall India shares will be listed in the ‘B’ group of securities.

According to stock market observers, Ceigall India IPO received a decent response from the primary market investors, and the secondary market mood has also improved in the last two sessions. So, the Ceigall India IPO listing price would be above the upper price band. They said that much would depend upon Dalal Street's opening on Thursday. They predicted that the Ceigall India IPO listing price would be 5 per cent to 10 per cent higher than the Ceigall India IPO upper price band of 401 per equity share. On Ceigall India's IPO listing price prediction, market experts said that Ceigall India's IPO listing price could range from 425 to 430 apiece. The grey market is also signalling a positive debut of Ceigall India shares. According to market observers, Ceigall India IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 25.

Ceigall India IPO listing price prediction

Parth Shah, research analyst at StoxBox, expects a positive debut of Ceigall India shares. After receiving healthy demand from the market participants across categories, Ceigall India Ltd was subscribed 14.01 times. The issue is set to be listed on Thursday, and we expect a premium of approximately 8% on its issue price of 401."

Asked about the Ceigall India IPO listing price range, Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, said, “Ceigall India Ltd is in the business of infrastructure and construction, specializing in structural projects including elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overpasses, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways. It has shown impressive CAGR growth in both its top and bottom lines for the stated periods. The issue appears to be aggressively priced based on FY24 earnings. We expect a listing at around 425 to 430 per share.”

Expecting up to a 10 per cent premium for the Ceigall India IPO allottees, Prashanth Tapse, Senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities, said, "Ceigall India received a very decent subscription demand. QIB and NII showed maximum interest, while retail investors stayed neutral with 3.8x demand only. Considering the market mood and the subscription figures, we believe Ceigall India would witness a decent listing gain in the 5-10% range on the issue price."

Ceigall India IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Ceigall India's IPO GMP today is 25, which means the grey market expects Ceigall India's IPO listing price to be around 426 ( 401 + 25). So, according to the grey market today, Ceigall India shares may list at around a 6 per cent premium.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 06:45 AM IST
