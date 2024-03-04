Ceigall India Limited files DRHP with SEBI to raise funds via IPO
Ceigall India IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹617.69 crore and an offer for sale of up to 14.28 million equity shares.
Infrastructure and construction company Ceigall India has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds for its initial public offering (IPO).
