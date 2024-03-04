Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Ceigall India Limited files DRHP with SEBI to raise funds via IPO
BackBack

Ceigall India Limited files DRHP with SEBI to raise funds via IPO

Vaamanaa Sethi

Ceigall India IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹617.69 crore and an offer for sale of up to 14.28 million equity shares.

Ceigall India files DRHP with SEBI for IPO (PTI)Premium
Ceigall India files DRHP with SEBI for IPO (PTI)

Infrastructure and construction company Ceigall India has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds for its initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO has a face value of 5 and consists of a fresh issue of 617.69 crore and an offer for sale of up to 14.28 million equity shares by the promoter and promoter group selling shareholders and individual selling shareholder. 

The offer for sale consists of the sale of equity shares of up to 4.28 million by Ramneek Sehgal, up to 7.59 million equity shares by Ramneek Sehgal and Sons HUF, up to 5,030 equity shares by Avneet Luthra, up to 9.27 lakh equity shares by Mohinder Pal Singh Sehgal, up to 5.53 lakh equity shares by Parmjit Sehgal, up to 9.22 lakh equity shares by Simran Sehgal and up to 1,677 equity shares by Kanwaldeep Singh Luthra. The offer includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees.

The company, in consultation with the book-running lead managers, may consider a further issue of specified securities through a private placement, preferential allotment, rights issue or any other method aggregating to 123.50 crore as "Pre-IPO placement". If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced, the company said.

The offer is being made through the book-building process, wherein not more than 50% of the offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to qualified institutional buyers, not less than 15% of the net offer shall be available for allocation to non-institutional investors, and not less than 35% of the net offer shall be available for allocation to retail individual investors.

The proceeds from the fresh issue, to the extent of 118.78 crore will be used for purchase of equipment; 344.50 crore for repayment/ prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the Company and its Subsidiary, CIPPL; and General corporate purposes.

Ceigall India Limited was established in July 2002 and over the past two decades has evolved from a small construction firm to a prominent player in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC), specializing in the design and development of various road and highway projects, as stated in a CARE Report. 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Mar 2024, 08:41 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie