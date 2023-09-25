Cellecor Gadgets IPO allotment finalised; Check latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status3 min read 25 Sep 2023, 06:11 PM IST
Cellecor Gadgets IPO allotment status has been finalised. Investors can check their allotment status on the registrar's portal. Refund process begins tomorrow. Listing date is September 28.
Cellecor Gadgets IPO allotment status: Cellecor Gadgets IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Monday, September 25). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Cellecor Gadgets IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
