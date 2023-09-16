Cellecor Gadgets IPO: GMP jumps as NSE SME IPO gets fully subscribed on day one2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Cellecor Gadgets IPO GMP today is ₹45, which is ₹5 higher from Friday GMP of ₹40, say market observers
Cellecor Gadgets IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Cellecor Gadgets limited opened on Friday and it will remain open for bidders till 20th September 2023. The book build issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and the public offer has received strong response from investors on day one of bidding. The public offer has been fully subscribed on day one of bidding as the initial offer received bids for 71,32,800 shares against 55,18,800 shares offered by the company.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started